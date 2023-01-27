30-plus year Mercer County Attorney honored one year after death

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - A year and one day after Harold Wolfe III’s death -- family, friends and former colleagues honored the well-known Mercer County attorney of more than 30 years Friday at the Mercer County Courthouse.

On Friday, speakers from Mercer County judges to family members and others spoke on the impact Wolfe had on his community, and those he was closest to. The event served as a dedication for a plaque in Wolfe’s honor, located near the jury box in Judge William J. Sadler’s courtroom.

While solemn at times, Friday’s ceremony saw speakers touch on some lighter moments in Wolfe’s life, along with emphasizing his dedication to his family, legal practice and overall appreciation of life.

Wolfe’s uncle, one of numerous speakers on Friday, said it was clear his nephew had an incredible impact on everyone he met.

“He was a great person,” said John Wolfe. “Everyone in the community loved him. He didn’t meet a stranger, never. Never, ever met a stranger. And anybody who asked him for help, he was always there to help. Not only was he my nephew, but he was my best friend.”

Wolfe passed away on Jan. 26, 2022. He was 55 years old.

