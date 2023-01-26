Upslope snow showers to continue throughout the day

Light accumulation is expected for our western facing slopes
Upslope snow showers will continue to fall at times along our western facing slopes today.
By Collin Rogers
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 7:27 AM EST
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR WESTERN GREENBRIER AND POCAHONTAS COUNTIES UNTIL...
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR WESTERN GREENBRIER AND POCAHONTAS COUNTIES UNTIL MIDNIGHT TONIGHT. ACCUMULATING SNOW COULD LEAD TO SLICK ROADS.

Off-and-on snow showers will fall across our western facing slopes today. Temperatures will hover in the upper 20s and low-mid 30s throughout the day. Gusty winds will make it feel even colder.

Some off-and-on snow showers will continue overnight as temperatures drop into the teens and 20s.
An inch or two is possible for our western facing slopes with higher amounts in the higher elevations and lower amounts for the eastern facing slopes and lower elevations.(WVVA WEATHER)

A few more upslope snow showers are possible tonight. When the snow is all set and done, an inch or two is expected for our western facing slopes with higher amounts in the higher elevations and lower amounts for the lower elevations and eastern facing slopes. Most of the accumulation will come on grassy and elevated surfaces; however, we could see some slick spots. Temperatures will drop down into the teens and 20s tonight which could lead to some patchy black ice on any wet roads.

A few flurries are possible tomorrow morning; otherwise, we'll dry up with decreasing clouds.
A few more flurries are possible tomorrow morning. Otherwise, we’ll dry up with decreasing clouds throughout the day. Temperatures will stay on the cold side with highs in the 30s and low 40s.

Most should stay dry on Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds. A weak disturbance will pass to our north and may bring a few flurries or sprinkles to those north of I-64. Temperatures will be warmer in the 40s for most.

We will grow unsettled next week.
We will be unsettled with rounds of precipitation moving through our region next week. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

