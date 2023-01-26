Snow winds down on Friday, temps will moderate into the weekend

OVERNIGHT (WVVA WEATHER)

A cold front has left our area. and it its wake, we’ve seen colder and drier air gradually work in today. With NW flow carrying just enough moisture up our western facing slopes, we’ll continue to see periodic snow showers into tonight, though they won’t add up to much for most. Nevertheless, anything that falls this evening may stick to roads more efficiently as temps eventually drop into the teens and 20s tonight.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY (WVVA WEATHER)

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY remains in effect tonight for NW Pocahontas and Western Greenbrier counties.

FRIDAY FORECAST (WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll otherwise be cloudy, cold, and windy overnight. Gusts will occasionally hit the 30-40 MPH range through early Friday.

gusts (WVVA WEATHER)

We could see a few snow showers Friday AM, but we should dry out into the afternoon as high pressure settles in. We’ll still chilly tomorrow despite any afternoon sun. Highs will be in the 30s. Friday night will be mainly clear and cold with lows in the 20s and 30s.

CHANCE OF PRECIP (WVVA WEATHER)

Saturday will bring a mix of sun and clouds and seasonable temps in the 40s for most.

Our next system will bring rain, occasionally mixing with some snowflakes at higher spots Sunday evening-Monday. Next week is looking unsettled at a glance, with multiple shots of rain and snow. STAY TUNED!

