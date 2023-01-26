Residents says they need more answers to Gov. Justice’s tax proposal

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Thursday, Governor Jim Justice traveled to Tamarack in Beckley to explain his current tax proposal to residents. He did the same to residents of Parkersburg on Wednesday.

This proposal would cut personal income tax by 50 percent: 30 percent in 2023 and another 10 percent in both 2024 and 2025.

“This is the first big step and everything, and it will bring growth,” Justice explained. “It will bring job opportunity; it will bring people to this state like you can’t imagine, and that’s what we need to do.”

While Justice ensured people the plan is a win, some in the audience weren’t so sure, including Wes Holden, who says the answers to his questions lacked the specifics he needs to make an informed decision.

“To me, Governor Justice was talking about how nice this is here, how the sun shines here and how much water we have here, but he gave nothing of substance that I feel, ‘Why should I get on board with this program?’ I’m not satisfied,” Holden said. “He [Justice] just gave some hokey pokey and, you know, it’s just like going to the well to get some water, and you take a drink, and it doesn’t satisfy...”

And Holden isn’t the only one. While the House of Delegates supported a similar proposal to the governor’s, which passed 95-2, those in the Senate fear the plan is aggressive and could cause problems for future West Virginians.

“We have vetted these numbers beyond belief, and I am so conservative in my thinking it’s off the chart,” Justice countered. “That’s why we went thirty, ten, ten, and that’s why we put $700,000,000 out of the surplus into an insurance account.”

Justice also claims that his plan would not require other taxes to be raised in the future.

He is set to hold a third town hall meeting in Wheeling on Friday.

