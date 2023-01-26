Rams have slow first half, stampede in second over Koalas

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - The Bluefield Rams had their “Coaches vs. Cancer” game against the Columbia College Koalas. Head coach Markell Cox and assistant Andre Vinson wore their suits with sneakers and players and personnel for the team wore “Today, I honor...” name tags.

The Rams got out to a slow start in the first half against the Koalas, trailing 47-36. However, the Rams turned things on in the second, almost scoring 60 points, and defeating the Koalas 95-78.

