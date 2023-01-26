Rams have slow first half, stampede in second over Koalas

Bluefield University defeats Columbia College with second half burst 95-78
By Jon Surratt
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 12:55 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - The Bluefield Rams had their “Coaches vs. Cancer” game against the Columbia College Koalas. Head coach Markell Cox and assistant Andre Vinson wore their suits with sneakers and players and personnel for the team wore “Today, I honor...” name tags.

The Rams got out to a slow start in the first half against the Koalas, trailing 47-36. However, the Rams turned things on in the second, almost scoring 60 points, and defeating the Koalas 95-78.

