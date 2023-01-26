Plant based food class to be held this Saturday.

Brenda Workman speaks about plant based food this Saturday.
Brenda Workman speaks about plant based food this Saturday.(WVVA News)
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 6:32 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Brenda Workman, a Mercer County woman, will be holding two classes this Saturday at the Craft Memorial Library in the City of Bluefield.

Known for her weight loss journey, Brenda will be teaching a class on plant based basics at 10 am.

A second class focusing on foods that fight diabetes will be held at 1 pm the same day.

There will be a cooking demonstration and samples, all while learning about the perks of plant based food.

Brenda: “Lots of variety, lots of color, lots of texture. Really it’s delicious. People don’t realize how delicious plant based food is.”

It’s 30 dollars per class, and you sign up either at the Craft Memorial Library, or online at brendaworkmanspeaks.com

The next event is the “Wellness weekend for women” which will be held at Pipestem at the end of March.

Amburose Mariagnanaprakasam
Man on trial for sexually abusing his son is acquitted
Avian flu outbreak continues across the country.
Avian flu outbreak continues across the country.
McDowell County advocates raise concern about upcoming hospital transition
McDowell County advocates raise concern about upcoming hospital transition
