Mavericks hurdle over Cavaliers in fourth quarter

James Monroe uses big final quarter to win 53-41 over Greenbrier West
By Jon Surratt
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 12:49 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Lindside, W.Va. (WVVA) - In a big Class A matchup, the No. 5 James Monroe Mavericks hosted the No. 6 Greenbrier West Cavaliers in girl’s basketball.

It was close throughout the first three quarters, as the Cavaliers held a 13-6 lead after one. However the Mavericks came back ferociously to tie it 20-20 into the second half. Then only leading by one in the fourth quarter, Adyson Hines hit three big baskets down the stretch for the Mavericks to have the edge and win 53-41.

