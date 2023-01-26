Mavericks hurdle over Cavaliers in fourth quarter

Lindside, W.Va. (WVVA) - In a big Class A matchup, the No. 5 James Monroe Mavericks hosted the No. 6 Greenbrier West Cavaliers in girl’s basketball.

It was close throughout the first three quarters, as the Cavaliers held a 13-6 lead after one. However the Mavericks came back ferociously to tie it 20-20 into the second half. Then only leading by one in the fourth quarter, Adyson Hines hit three big baskets down the stretch for the Mavericks to have the edge and win 53-41.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.