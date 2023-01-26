Man accused of intentionally driving into Colorado police station

A man faces attempted murder charges after police say he intentionally drove a truck into the headquarters. (Grand Junction Police Department)
By KKCO news staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 2:19 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO/Gray News) - Dramatic surveillance video from the Grand Junction Police Department in Colorado shows a pickup truck slamming into the front lobby of the police headquarters.

No one was hurt in what police are calling a deliberate act.

According to police, the driver, identified as 45-year-old Nathan David Chacon, intentionally drove his truck into the lobby.

After he crashed, an officer came into the lobby with his gun pointed towards Chacon.

Chacon gets out of the truck and complies with the officer by putting his hands up and laying flat on the floor.

Several more officers then swarm the lobby.

Chacon was arrested and is facing several charges, including attempted murder, attempted assault, and attempted vehicular homicide.

A tow truck removed the vehicle before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say they will continue to operate, but the lobby will be closed indefinitely.

The Grand Junction Police Department said it’s believed this is an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Copyright 2023 KKCO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amburose Mariagnanaprakasam
Man on trial in Raleigh County for sexually abusing son says it’s part of cultural practice
Brittany Lane
Mercer County woman charged with soliciting prostitution
NEW RIVER GORGE SNOW
Bitter cold, wind and snow are all on tap for Thursday
Three inmates were taken for medical treatment after possible contraband was discovered at...
Three inmates taken for medical treatment after drugs discovered at Southern Regional Jail
Mountain Steer Meat Company
Greenbrier County community remains at the center of Mountain Steer Meat Company

Latest News

A man faces attempted murder charges after police say he intentionally drove a truck into the...
Driver accused of intentionally crashing into police headquarters
FILE - Police investigate a scene where a shooting took place in Monterey Park, Calif., Sunday,...
Chief defends delay telling public of mass shooter at-large
An animal shelter says the community has come together to help find an abandoned dog's owner.
‘Incredible’: Animal shelter helps reunite owner experiencing homelessness with abandoned dog
Loved ones remember the victims of the Monterey Park mass shooting.
Family members, loved ones react to Monterey Park shooting