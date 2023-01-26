Chuck Mathena Monday: Todd Cameron comes to CMC on January 28th

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Mercer County’s own Todd Cameron (formerly of Adairs Run) is coming home to perform for his hometown, surrounding communities and visitors alike. It’s called Todd Cameron: Acoustic Storytellers Event and it’s happening on January 28th at 7 PM

The Acoustic Storyteller show offers fans a one-of-a-kind experience to enjoy Cameron’s hits acoustically as he shares personal stories from his career. Enjoy a night of great music and the stories that inspired them from Princeton’s own Todd Cameron!

Tickets are $18

The Chuck Mathena Center is located at 2 Stafford Commons right off Stafford Drive in Princeton, WV

Candace Wilson the executive director of the Chuck Mathena Center stopped by to tell WVVA @ Noon’s Joshua Bolden all about the upcoming event.

Watch in the clip above.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.