Chuck Mathena Monday: Todd Cameron comes to CMC on January 28th

The Chuck Mathena Center is located at 2 Stafford Commons in Princeton, WV
By Joshua Bolden
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Mercer County’s own Todd Cameron (formerly of Adairs Run) is coming home to perform for his hometown, surrounding communities and visitors alike. It’s called Todd Cameron: Acoustic Storytellers Event and it’s happening on January 28th at 7 PM

Tickets are $18

The Chuck Mathena Center is located at 2 Stafford Commons right off Stafford Drive in Princeton, WV

Candace Wilson the executive director of the Chuck Mathena Center stopped by to tell WVVA @ Noon’s Joshua Bolden all about the upcoming event.

Watch in the clip above.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amburose Mariagnanaprakasam
Man on trial in Raleigh County for sexually abusing son says it’s part of cultural practice
Brittany Lane
Mercer County woman charged with soliciting prostitution
Mountain Steer Meat Company
Greenbrier County community remains at the center of Mountain Steer Meat Company
NEW RIVER GORGE SNOW
Bitter cold, wind and snow are all on tap for Thursday
Rollan Roberts II
Rollan Roberts II announces his bid for presidency

Latest News

Bluefield, W.Va.'s Economic Development Authority secured $6,000,000 to begin extending a...
Mercer County secures funding for natural gas pipeline extension
- clipped version
Mercer County secures funding for natural gas pipeline extension
Concord U students donate meal swipes to struggling students
Concord U students donate meal swipes to struggling students
BSU holds “Blue’s Birthday Bash” for beloved mascot
BSU holds “Blue’s Birthday Bash” for beloved mascot