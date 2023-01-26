Capito discusses background checks in wake of mass shootings

By Robert Castillo
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - West Virginia Senator Shelley Moore Capito addressed the rise of gun violence across the U.S. She says a previous school safety act passed addressed the tightening of background checks for those who are 18 to 21 years old.

She said the bill stopped some people from possessing guns who posed as potential threats. She says although the shooters in two mass shootings in California were older in age, the U.S. should still make sure they’re looking at data and background checks to keep guns away from potential threats.

“I was up at the FBI headquarters looking at how their dealing with the new bill we put into effect. You can look at juvenile records, you could look at mental health records. That and you have a longer waiting period if you’re in the 18 to 21 year old range. It has resulted in some denials,” said Capito.

Capito says we need to encourage law enforcement to make sure past criminal history shows up on background checks.

