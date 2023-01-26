Bluefield University is currently down a boiler, expects to have issue resolved within two weeks

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - Roughly three weeks ago one of Bluefield University’s two boilers stopped working.

The boiler is responsible for heating Lansdell, Shott and Cruise Halls on campus.

“So our boiler has been something we have been keeping an eye on all year long. We talked about it at the beginning of the year because we knew its kind of reaching the end of its life-span for certain parts,” said Joshua Cline, Vice President of Advancement and Marketing for the university.

Waiting on getting new parts has contributed to the hold-up.

“It’s not ideal but its one of those things that its apart of the supply chain issue and trying to find where we can get the right parts for the age of the boiler,” Cline said.

The new parts for the boiler arrived today. Cline adds he expects to see the heating unit up and running within two weeks.

The university says they have supplied supplemental heating units to the three affected buildings, including Cruise Hall which is the oldest dorm on campus.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.