Bluefield University is currently down a boiler, expects to have issue resolved within two weeks

By Taylor Hankins
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - Roughly three weeks ago one of Bluefield University’s two boilers stopped working.

The boiler is responsible for heating Lansdell, Shott and Cruise Halls on campus.

“So our boiler has been something we have been keeping an eye on all year long. We talked about it at the beginning of the year because we knew its kind of reaching the end of its life-span for certain parts,” said Joshua Cline, Vice President of Advancement and Marketing for the university.

Waiting on getting new parts has contributed to the hold-up.

“It’s not ideal but its one of those things that its apart of the supply chain issue and trying to find where we can get the right parts for the age of the boiler,” Cline said.

The new parts for the boiler arrived today. Cline adds he expects to see the heating unit up and running within two weeks.

The university says they have supplied supplemental heating units to the three affected buildings, including Cruise Hall which is the oldest dorm on campus.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amburose Mariagnanaprakasam
Man on trial in Raleigh County for sexually abusing son says it’s part of cultural practice
Brittany Lane
Mercer County woman charged with soliciting prostitution
Rollan Roberts II
Rollan Roberts II announces his bid for presidency
Mountain Steer Meat Company
Greenbrier County community remains at the center of Mountain Steer Meat Company
NEW RIVER GORGE SNOW
Bitter cold, wind and snow are all on tap for Thursday

Latest News

Johnny Shane Brown, 51 of Rogersville, Tennessee, and Albert Lee Ricketson, 31 of Abingdon,...
Inmates on the loose after escaping Abingdon jail
Portrait photo of Jaydon Brown
Family of murder victim still searching for answers
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito
Capito discusses background checks in wake of mass shootings
Governor Justice talks to people of Raleigh County at Tamarack Marketplace
Residents says they need more answers to Gov. Justice’s tax proposal