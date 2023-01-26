Avian flu outbreak continues across the country.

W.Va. (WVVA) -

Impacts from avian flu are being felt across the country. It’s hitting consumers in their wallets, and it’s one of the main reason for the rise in egg prices recently.

Their cost has more than doubled in the past few months, and while inflation isn’t helping, the avian flu is the primary factor.

We spoke with state agriculture Commissioner Kent Leonhardt to learn more about the outbreak. It started last spring.

Kent Leonhardt, Commissioner of the West Virginia Department of Agriculture: “Normally the disease will come in the spring with the wet weather, and by the hot summers it goes away. This time it did not.”

It’s a had a foul impact on poultry farming. Around 58 million birds across the country have been infected the past year. Egg laying chickens have been hit the hardest by the illness.

Leonhardt says more than hundred and twenty thousand tests have been conducted in West Virginia since the outbreak started last year.

Kent Leonhardt: “We’re actually looking for the disease. In case we find it, we want to make sure to stop it before it spreads in West Virginia.”

Outbreaks of bird flu have been reported in nearly every state, including Virginia, which is one of the most recent to see the illness infect flocks.

But West Virginia has *not* seen a poultry outbreak yet and the Department of Agriculture hopes to keep it that way by reinforcing its techniques to help fight avian flu.

Kent Leonhardt: “We’re also learning bio security. Our staff is out there teaching even the folks with backyard flocks, on how to practice good bio security to make sure this disease doesn’t spread.”

The Department of Agriculture says if you notice any lethargic birds, to let someone know right away, and if you enter any building with poultry in it, to make sure to wash your clothes and shoes.

The outbreak isn’t over. It will be an estimated 6 - 8 months after the case-count dwindles for things to start getting back to normal.

The last outbreak of this magnitude occurred in 2015, where around 50 million birds were affected.

