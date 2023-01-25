W.Va. Senate passes WVSSAC transfer rule

(WSAZ)
By Curtis Johnson
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 1:32 PM EST|Updated: 24 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A proposal to allow high school athletes to switch schools without losing a year of eligibility has passed the West Virginia Senate, albeit with fewer votes than a year ago.

The legislation, Senate Bill 262, passed 27-5 with two senators absent. It now moves to the House.

In 2022, similar legislation gained 31 votes on two occasions in the Senate, before dying in the House.

Two Republicans — Sens. Randy Smith, R-Tucker, and Bill Hamilton, R-Upshur — joined Senate Minority Leader Mike Woelfel, D-Cabell, in voting against the measure Wednesday.

Each of those senators had twice voted for the proposal last year.

Smith cited the bill’s potential impact on smaller, rural schools in switching his vote.

The legislation passed Wednesday would grant your student athlete the chance to switch schools one time with no loss of eligibility.

