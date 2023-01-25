Wintry weather to move through our region

A WIND ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR THE COUNTIES SHADED. (WVVA WEATHER)

A WIND ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR TAZEWELL AND MERCER COUNTIES UNTIL NOON TODAY. 50 MPH WIND GUSTS ARE POSSIBLE AT TIMES.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR THE COUNTIES SHADED. (WVVA WEATHER)

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR SOUTHEASTERN FAYETTE, GREENBRIER, AND POCAHONTAS COUNTIES UNTIL 4 PM. LIGHT ICE, SLEET AND SNOW ACCUMULATION COULD LEAD TO SOME SLICK SPOTS ESPECIALLY ON BRIDGES, OVERPASSES, AND WALKWAYS.

Precipitation will move through the region mainly in the form of rain this morning; however. some could see freezing rain, sleet and snow especially north of I-64. (WVVA WEATHER)

Light ice accumulation is possible for the areas in light blue. Slick conditions are possible especially on bridges, overpasses, and walkways. (WVVA WEATHER)

Precipitation will move through our region this morning mainly in the form of rain; however, freezing rain, sleet and snow is possible for some especially north of I-64. Light ice accumulation could lead to some slick spots especially on bridges, overpasses, and walkways this morning. Most should dry up this afternoon with mainly cloudy skies. High temperatures will top off in the 30s north of I-64, the 40s for the I-77 corridor, and the 50s for our lower elevations. We’ll be windy throughout the day as well with wind gusts upwards of 40-50 mph at times.

Colder air will filter in tonight which will allow for a transition over to snow. (WVVA WEATHER)

Colder air will filter in overnight as winds flip out of the northwest. Temperatures will drop down into the upper 20s and 30s tonight. Those winds will ride up our western facing slopes and provide us with some off-and-on snow showers.

Upslope snow showers are expected throughout the day on Thursday. (WVVA WEATHER)

Off-and-on upslope snow showers will continue for our western facing slopes throughout the day on Thursday. Temperatures will only top off in the upper 20s and low-mid 30s tomorrow, but it’ll feel even colder when you factor in the gusty winds.

A few inches of snow are expected for our western facing slopes with higher amounts for the higher elevations and lower amounts for the eastern facing slopes and the lower elevations. (WVVA WEATHER)

Upslope snow showers will continue to fall at times Thursday night and Friday morning. When the snow is all set and done, our western facing slopes look to pick up an inch or two with higher amounts for the higher elevations and lower amounts for the eastern facing slopes and our lower elevations.

Most will dry up on Saturday before more unsettled weather returns next week. (WVVA WEATHER)

Most should stay dry on Saturday with the exception of a few stray rain or snow showers. More unsettled weather returns to the region early next week. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

