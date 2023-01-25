Topless woman breaks into church, destroys Jesus statue, police say

Police in North Dakota said 35-year-old Brittney Marie Reynolds broke into a church while she...
Police in North Dakota said 35-year-old Brittney Marie Reynolds broke into a church while she was topless and destroyed a statue of Jesus.(NONE)
By Ashley Brovold and Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live/Gray News) - Police said a woman wearing no shirt or bra broke into a Catholic church in North Dakota and destroyed a statue of Jesus.

Fargo police said they responded to a call at St. Mary’s Cathedral in downtown around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday for a topless woman damaging property. When officers arrived, they said they saw a woman running across the street but were able to detain her.

According to court documents, the woman also had no shoes on. Police identified her as 35-year-old Brittney Marie Reynolds.

Officers said Reynolds was not able to answer basic questions and appeared to be under the influence of narcotics.

The Rev. Riley Durkin provided security camera footage to authorities, and court documents state it showed Reynolds enter the church and knock over a potted plant before making her way to a large Jesus statue on the wall.

The statue was ripped from the wall and smashed on the floor. The woman on the video can be seen leaving shortly after that.

Police reached out to Monsignor Joseph Goering for an estimated cost of damage. He said he was unsure of the exact value, but a similar statue was found online at a price of $11,500.

Reynolds was being held at the Cass County Jail and was set to make her first court appearance Wednesday. Officials also issued an additional warrant for Reynolds after she was accused of assaulting Essentia Health Emergency Room staff.

Copyright 2023 KVLY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Most will see a cold rain tomorrow; however, some pockets of freezing rain and possibly some...
Dry today but more wintry weather is on the way
Amburose Mariagnanaprakasam
Man on trial in Raleigh County for sexually abusing son says it’s part of cultural practice
Brittany Lane
Mercer County woman charged with soliciting prostitution
The collision happened near 24th Street and Campbell Avenue.
Name of woman found in New River released; death determined homicide
Beneath the rock uses to fuel the country lie buried treasures hundreds of millions of years old.
Geologist believes fossil found in Raleigh County mine could be 315 million years old

Latest News

Key stakeholders in the Raleigh County water crisis met at the Raleigh County 911 Center for a...
After Raleigh County water crisis, leaders meet for post-action review
A high-rise fire in Chicago has turned deadly on Wednesday. (Source: WLS/CNN)
Caregiver for resident talks about deadly fire
Amy Marson & Jessamine Hannah stopped by WVVA @ Noon to discuss with WVVA's Joshua Bolden the...
Leaders with Bluefield High’s PTSO looking for mentors & encourage community involvement
Messages of support for teacher Abby Zwerner, who police say was shot by a 6-year-old student,...
Lawyer: School administrators were warned about 6-year-old’s gun 3 times before shooting
Tyre Nichols died in police custody.
Feds: Investigation into Black man’s death after arrest may take time