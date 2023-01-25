Tazewell County Public Library kicks off new program “Babies Need Books”

Babies need books kicks off.
Babies need books kicks off.(Taylor Hankins)
By Taylor Hankins
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - The Tazewell County Public Library kicked off their new initiative, Babies Need Books, today alongside the Feeding America meal distribution.

The library system was awarded a grant for $5,000, allowing them to give away books written for toddlers and babies. Lisa Tyson, Head of Youth Services for TCPL, says that reading to children before they can even read themselves improves literacy rates.

“The whole goal of our program is to give out books to babies and toddlers and to encourage folks to read aloud. And the end goal is to improve third grade reading scores,” Tyson said.

Last year Virginia saw a decline in youth reading scores.

All libraries in Tazewell County will have sites where the books for toddlers and babies can be picked up free of charge.

The library system also has a no-fines policy for library card holders under 18. They also allow children as young as newborns to have a library card in their own name.

