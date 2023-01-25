Princeton Public Library holds Pokémon card trading event

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -In Mercer County Tuesday night, part of the Princeton Public Library was transformed into a trading floor. It didn’t feature stocks or bonds or even books, but instead, was a marketplace for those trading Pokémon cards. Thirty-two people attended the Pokémon card trading event at the Princeton Public Library – both the young and the young at heart. To some, these cards are nothing more than pictures of characters from a popular Japanese video game. But these cards don’t represent play money. Some of them have serious cash value.

“I’ve noticed some of them that I got is worth, like... thirty-five dollars, and I saw the other cards... some older cards are worth more,” said Mya Scyphers, a Pokémon card trader.

“Anyone think... Pokémon can’t be valuable, they can. Believe me, they can,” said Grant Fox, another trader.

Not all the value in the cards is monetary. Some traders like collecting their favorite characters. We asked one trader what card he was most proud of getting.

“Ratatouille,” joked Kalani Wilton, a trader holding a card with classic Pokémon, Raticate.

Another trader, named Akira, claimed a creature called “Psyduck” as her favorite Pokémon.

When asked why, she said, “Because he’s a duck, and that’s one of my favorite animals.”

Trading at the event may look chaotic, but there are rules in place to make sure no one gets taken advantage of.

“Trading goes really well. We encourage the kids to say no so it helps set healthy boundaries. And we encourage... trading like for like, so if they have a ‘holo’ card, we encourage them to trade for another ‘holo’ card, but the kids kind of set their own rules and stuff,” explained Elizabeth Buchanan, the Youth Service Coordinator for the Princeton Public Library.

Buchanan adds, the library is already planning on bringing the event back soon, and those I talked to said they are already planning on coming back next time, living up to Pokémon’s motto...”Gotta catch ‘em all!”

