Paris Hilton becomes a first-time mom to baby boy

FILE - Paris Hilton, left, and Carter Reum appear at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles...
FILE - Paris Hilton, left, and Carter Reum appear at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles on Nov. 6, 2021. Hilton has welcomed her first child, with her husband Reum. Hilton took to Instagram and posted a photo that shows the 41-year-old new mom holding her baby boy’s tiny hand. Details of the birth remain unclear and the heiress did not give any details or when her baby was born.(Richard Shotwell | Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 9:36 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Socialite and reality TV star Paris Hilton has welcomed her first child with her husband, venture capitalist Carter Reum.

Hilton took to Instagram on Tuesday and posted a photo that seems to show the 41-year-old new mom holding her baby boy’s tiny hand.

“You are already loved beyond words,” she wrote, adding a blue heart emoji.

The heiress did not say when her baby was born or provide further details, including a name.

“It’s always been my dream to be a mother and I’m so happy that Carter and I found each other. We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy,” she told People magazine.

The baby boy is Hilton’s first child, while Reum shares a 10-year-old daughter with reality star Laura Bellizzi.

Best wishes flooded in from Hilton’s famous friends, including Kim Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen, Lindsay Lohan, Demi Lovato, Rosario Dawson, Poppy Delevingne, Ashley Tisdale, Naomi Campbell and Heidi Klum.

Teigen summed up their best wishes with: “Congratulations so happy for you both!!”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Most will see a cold rain tomorrow; however, some pockets of freezing rain and possibly some...
Dry today but more wintry weather is on the way
Amburose Mariagnanaprakasam
Man on trial in Raleigh County for sexually abusing son says it’s part of cultural practice
The collision happened near 24th Street and Campbell Avenue.
Name of woman found in New River released; cause of death determined as homicide
Brittany Lane
Mercer County woman charged with soliciting prostitution
Beneath the rock uses to fuel the country lie buried treasures hundreds of millions of years old.
Geologist believes fossil found in Raleigh County mine could be 315 million years old

Latest News

Police and rescue services are on duty at a level crossing near Brokstedt station in...
Man stabs passengers on German train; 2 reported killed
Just 10 minutes of physical activity every day may help your brain, according to a new study.
10 minutes of physical activity a day helps the brain, study says
Phoenix police rescued a tiger cub they said a man was trying to sell on social media. (Phoenix...
Man tried to sell tiger on social media, police say
The first day of the federal investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols was completed Thursday.
Feds: Investigation into Black man’s death after arrest ‘may take some time’
Phoenix police rescued a tiger cub they said a man was trying to sell on social media. (Phoenix...
Man tried to sell tiger on social media, police say