Leaders with Bluefield High’s PTSO looking for mentors & encourage community involvement

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Local parents, teachers and students are coming together at Bluefield High to show the next generation what is possible through the newly established Parent, Teacher, Student Organization.

“Our mission is to empower the students at Bluefield High School to reach their full potential,” said organizer Amy Marson.

“I think what happened after COVID is we had a couple of years of [real] disconnect. It was really difficult for the teachers for the teachers, the administration and of course the students. You had this place that was already a hard scenario just not for Bluefield but all over.”

Jessamine Hannah with the PTSO says its so important to have that community, parent and teacher involvement with the Bluefield High students.

“A group of us said we are ready to be their for the students and be their for the teachers,” said Hannah.

In addition to job fairs and college recruiters, Hannah notes that the PTSO is starting a mentorship program and is looking for community volunteers to pair with Bluefield High Beavers.

“We are asking for community members to come forward that would want to support a student in a certain path that they would want to go into.”

If you’re interested in getting involved email beaverptso@gmail.com

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.