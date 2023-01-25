Leaders with Bluefield High’s PTSO looking for mentors & encourage community involvement

If you’re interested in getting involved email beaverptso@gmail.com
By Joshua Bolden
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 2:06 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Local parents, teachers and students are coming together at Bluefield High to show the next generation what is possible through the newly established Parent, Teacher, Student Organization.

“Our mission is to empower the students at Bluefield High School to reach their full potential,” said organizer Amy Marson.

“I think what happened after COVID is we had a couple of years of [real] disconnect. It was really difficult for the teachers for the teachers, the administration and of course the students. You had this place that was already a hard scenario just not for Bluefield but all over.”

Jessamine Hannah with the PTSO says its so important to have that community, parent and teacher involvement with the Bluefield High students.

“A group of us said we are ready to be their for the students and be their for the teachers,” said Hannah.

In addition to job fairs and college recruiters, Hannah notes that the PTSO is starting a mentorship program and is looking for community volunteers to pair with Bluefield High Beavers.

“We are asking for community members to come forward that would want to support a student in a certain path that they would want to go into.”

If you’re interested in getting involved email beaverptso@gmail.com

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Most will see a cold rain tomorrow; however, some pockets of freezing rain and possibly some...
Dry today but more wintry weather is on the way
Amburose Mariagnanaprakasam
Man on trial in Raleigh County for sexually abusing son says it’s part of cultural practice
Brittany Lane
Mercer County woman charged with soliciting prostitution
The collision happened near 24th Street and Campbell Avenue.
Name of woman found in New River released; death determined homicide
Beneath the rock uses to fuel the country lie buried treasures hundreds of millions of years old.
Geologist believes fossil found in Raleigh County mine could be 315 million years old

Latest News

Key stakeholders in the Raleigh County water crisis met at the Raleigh County 911 Center for a...
After Raleigh County water crisis, leaders meet for post-action review
Concord University & New River Career & Technical College help area students ‘Gear Up’
Concord University & New River Career & Technical College help area students ‘Gear Up’
The West Virginia House of Delegates passed legislation on Tuesday that would place significant...
Capitol Beat: House passes legislation to limit governor’s emergency powers
Dr. Amjad to oversee inmate health in W.Va.
Dr. Amjad placed over W.Va. inmate health