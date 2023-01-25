FIRE CAPTAIN | 75 firefighters battling apartment fire; 35 displaced

Dispatchers said the fire is at the Regal Apartments on Kanawha Boulevard.
By Martina Bills and Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The fire fight along Kanawha Boulevard following a massive fire at an apartment building has entered the demolition stage.

Firefighters and emergency crews have begun to tear down the Regal Apartments building Wednesday evening after battling flames and black smoke for more then four hours.

Dispatchers received a call just after 3:00 p.m. about heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof of the building.

Officials with the Charleston Fire Department say no one was injured in the fire and that all 35 residents in the apartment complex are safe.

Fire crews said early in the fire fight they were using a defensive strategy to attack the fire because of a partial roof collapse.

“We do have some small portions of the roof that are collapsing,” said Charleston Fire Captain David Hodges. “Unfortunately, the fire rapidly spread to the attic space area.”

Hodges tells WSAZ.com 75 firefighters responded to the scene to assist.

“You are going to see smoke,” said Hodges. “People on the east end of Charleston, it’s going to be smoky throughout the evening. You may be inconvenienced, but please do keep the folks in mind that are being inconvenienced by losing their home today.”

Kanawha Boulevard East is shut down between Ruffner Avenue and Bradford Street at this time.

“Right now we are working with the Red Cross to do an individualized assessment with each and every person,” said Charleston Mayor Amy Schuler Goodwin. “Folks need medicine through the night. Folks need something to eat, a place to stay. We are going to make sure that nobody leaves tonight until everyone has exactly what they need to get through tonight and the next day and certainly long-term, because no one is going back into this building anytime soon.”

“This is a hard scene to look at, certainly if you have lived in the building, but the best scene is to see everybody standing on the street - that everyone got out.”

said Charleston Mayor Amy Schuler Goodwin

Smoke from the fire can be seen for miles.

