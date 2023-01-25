Feeding Southwest Virginia holds food distribution in Tazewell

Feeding Southwest Virginia distributes food in Tazewell.
Feeding Southwest Virginia distributes food in Tazewell.(Taylor Hankins)
By Taylor Hankins
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - The non-profit Feeding Southwest Virginia stopped by the Town of Tazewell today to distribute free meals.

The meal kits contained nutritious dry goods and canned fruit. The organization says that 1 in 8 Southwest Virginia residents face hunger and distributions like this help serve that need in our communities.

Learn more about the non-profit here.

