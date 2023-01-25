Feeding Southwest Virginia holds food distribution in Tazewell

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - The non-profit Feeding Southwest Virginia stopped by the Town of Tazewell today to distribute free meals.

The meal kits contained nutritious dry goods and canned fruit. The organization says that 1 in 8 Southwest Virginia residents face hunger and distributions like this help serve that need in our communities.

