Feds: Investigation into Black man’s death after arrest ‘may take some time’

The first day of the federal investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols was completed Thursday.
By ADRIAN SAINZ
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 11:00 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced a federal investigation Wednesday into the death of a Black man who died after a violent arrest by Memphis police, saying the investigation “may take some time.”

Speaking during a news conference, U.S. Attorney Kevin G. Ritz said his office is working with the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division in Washington as it investigates the case of Tyre Nichols, who died three days after his Jan. 7 arrest.

Nichols’ death has led to three separate law enforcement investigations — and the five Black officers were fired last week after an internal police probe determined they used excessive force and failed their duties to intervene and render aid. All five officers were hired between March 2017 and August 2020, the police department has said.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation also was looking into into the use of force used by the officers. The state police agency typically investigates when police are involved in arrests that lead to deaths.

Video footage of the arrest has not been made public, but officials have pledged to release it this week or next week.

