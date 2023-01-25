BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Concord University & New River Career & Technical College help area students ‘Gear Up.’

This Friday area students will descend on Raleigh County Convention Center for the inaugural ‘Gear Up Southern West Virginia’ kick off event.

The highlight of the day will be scholarship giveaways. Concord University and New River Community and Technical College will each give out two $500 scholarships. The day will include various activities including games, raffles and prizes. EJ Carrion—best-selling author, successful entrepreneur, and preeminent thought leader on student success—will serve as the key-note speaker for this event.

Funding for Gear Up comes from a federal grant created to increase the number of students considering secondary education whether it is college, university or trade school.

“We want to help students get to where their dreams are. We believe it’s more affordable for them to stay with in Southern West Virginia and west Virginia educational systems but we will help them reach their dreams wherever that may be, said Concord University’s Kristen O’Sullivan who is helping oversee the initiative.

“I’ve been able to work in many different programs in West Virginia and I love our state,” said Sullivan.

“Our job is to help these people reach their dreams. It’s the best.

Kristen stopped by WVVA @ Noon with Joshua Bolden to discuss the opportunities this will provide.

