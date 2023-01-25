Concord U students donate meal swipes to struggling students

ATHENS, W.Va. (WVVA) -From Tuesday to Wednesday, students at Concord University worked to help “Swipe Out Student Hunger.” The university teamed up with food company, Aramark. They held an event outside the cafeteria that let students with meal plans donate meal swipes to struggling students. Sarah Beasley, Concord’s Dean of Students and Vice President of Student Affairs, says the campus community is always ready to help when a fellow student is in need.

“We’ve surveyed our students and found that about a third of our students face food insecurity, so they might not have enough food to get through a day... or a week, so we’re trying to bring awareness to that and also help our students at the same time,” says Beasley.

If you’re a student who missed this event, but would still like to donate, Beasley adds that Concord is planning on bringing back the event every semester.

