Concord U sorority helps at Red Cross blood drive

ATHENS, W.Va. (WVVA) -The American Red Cross teamed up with students from Concord University Tuesday for a blood drive. The sorority, Alpha Sigma Alpha, volunteered at the drive. Madison Sears, the Service and Giving Chairman of that sorority, says she is excited her work could potentially save lives.

“I know it can be very scary to, like, think about giving blood... but a lot of times if you, like, look up how much it helps, sometimes that can be a very big encouragement into doing it,” says Sears.

Sears adds, Concord holds the blood drive every 56 days, so if you missed this event but would like to donate, the drive will be held again on Tuesday, March 21st.

