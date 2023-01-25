Capitol Beat: House passes legislation to limit governor’s emergency powers


By Annie Moore
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 9:50 AM EST
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The West Virginia House of Delegates passed legislation on Tuesday that would place significant limits on the Governor’s emergency powers.

The legislation that originated in the Senate was in response to the emergency powers wielded by the Governor during the Pandemic over a two-year period. He used his authority under the statute to mandate masks, close schools and businesses, and re-open them, among other orders.

While the Senate passed legislation to require the Governor to notify lawmakers in writing of an extension on any date passed 30 days, the House version went further. The House version of the bill mandates a joint resolution by the legislature to prolong any emergency powers passed 30 days.

The legislation heads next to the Senate, where lawmakers will decide whether to adopt the House’s changes.

