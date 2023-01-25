BSU holds “Blue’s Birthday Bash” for beloved mascot

Bluefield State University’s Great Dane celebrated his birthday with students
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 6:40 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -Blue is two! Bluefield State University’s mascot, a Great Dane, enjoyed a birthday celebration Wednesday. Students also got in on all the fun, too! Of course, Blue himself made an appearance, getting lots of attention and photos with fans. “Blue’s Birthday Bash” had music, cake, and even Blue-shaped cookies for decorating.

“I think students really enjoyed having an activity during the day, in between classes and we had a lot of students come down and decorate cookies and we’re going to have... our cookie contest on Instagram later today,” said Anne Pelchar, the Director of Student Activities at Bluefield State University.

Besides celebrating the school’s favorite Great Dane, the party had another good cause. Instead of giving gifts to Blue, partygoers were encouraged to give a donation to the Mercer County Animal Shelter.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

