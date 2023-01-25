Bluefield outlasts Greenbrier East in OT thriller

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Bluefield Beavers emerge victorious in a clash of top-10 teams.

AA #2 Bluefield beats AAAA #5 Greenbrier East, 82-73 in overtime.

East’s Goose Gabbert tied the game with a layup in the final 10 seconds to send the game to overtime.

He led all scorers with 28 points. RJ Hairston and Will Looney each scored 19 for the Beavers.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.