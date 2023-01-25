Bluefield outlasts Greenbrier East in OT thriller

Beavers win 82-73
By Josh Widman
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 12:31 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Bluefield Beavers emerge victorious in a clash of top-10 teams.

AA #2 Bluefield beats AAAA #5 Greenbrier East, 82-73 in overtime.

East’s Goose Gabbert tied the game with a layup in the final 10 seconds to send the game to overtime.

He led all scorers with 28 points. RJ Hairston and Will Looney each scored 19 for the Beavers.

