Bitter cold, wind and snow are all on tap for Thursday

A cold front heading out of the area will bring changes as we head into late week. Out ahead of this frontal system, we’ve seen cold rain today, and an occasional wintry mix of ice and snow as well (mainly north of the I-64 corridor).

Tonight, any precip will gradually change over to snow across our western facing slopes as cold NW winds build in behind the departing front. Low temps tonight eventually drop to the upper 20s-mid 30s and will hover there throughout the day tomorrow.

Thursday will bring lots of clouds, and rounds of on-and-off snow showers throughout the day. With a warmer surface temp- this won’t be a major storm/accumulations will stay light. However, slick areas will still be possible, especially on untreated roadways. Highs Thursday will be in the 30s, dropping into the teens and 20s Thursday night. Road conditions will likely be at their worst during this time period as more snow may start to stick as we fall below-freezing. We’ll be windy as well, and with gusts occasionally over 30 MPH, it will feel colder than it is. Wind chills throughout the day tomorrow will be in the 20s and teens for many.

Snow will eventually wind down through Friday. About 1-3″ of snow are expected tonight through the end of the week for most of our area, with locally higher amounts across northern Fayette, western Greenbrier, and Pocahontas counties.

Friday, highs will still be in the 30s, but we should see more sun and milder temps in the 40s and low 50s again by Saturday. We could see more rain build in at the beginning of next week...

