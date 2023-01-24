Wyoming County officer receives highest distinction award

Lieutenant Scott Cook receives C.S. Sherill Parker Distinction Award.
Lieutenant Scott Cook receives C.S. Sherill Parker Distinction Award.(Sheriff Bradley Ellison)
By Jamie Leigh Reichert
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 7:19 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WYOMING COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department is honoring one of their own with the highest distinction the department offers.

Lieutenant Scott Cook with the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office was presented with the third annual C.S. “Sherill” Parker Distinction Award by Wyoming County Sheriff Bradley Ellison.

The award is given to an officer who exemplifies the highest quality of work ethic and is overall the officer of the year.

“The chief and I get together each year and we look at our deputies and what they do for the citizens, the department, their community and how they are involved in it, their work ethic and that thing. This year after looking at all that we presented that to Lieutenant Scott Cook,” said Ellison.

This is the third year for the award. It’s presented in honor of Sheriff C.S. Parker who passed away from lung cancer in Dec. of 2019.

Parker had nearly 50 years of police experience.

Lieutenant Cook says he’s beyond excited to receive the award.

“Ecstatic about it. He got me pretty good. He told me I had a meeting down here and surprised me with it. It was a nice surprise and I’m blessed. Brad and I have known each other for as long as I can remember and for him to think enough of me to give me this award meant a lot to me,” said Cook.

Cook has more than 20 years of experience in law enforcement and works mostly with the youth.

He is heavily involved in the PRO Program (Prevention Resource Officer) for the schools in Wyoming County.

Among the other officers who have received the C.S. “Sherill” Parker Distinction Award are Captain Tommy Blankenship and Corporal Logan Cook of the department.

