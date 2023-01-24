Walmart workers to get pay raises next month

FILE - A Walmart logo is displayed outside of a Walmart store, in Walpole, Mass, Sept. 3, 2019....
FILE - A Walmart logo is displayed outside of a Walmart store, in Walpole, Mass, Sept. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 12:45 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart said U.S. workers will get pay raises next month, increasing starting wages to between $14 and $19 an hour.

Company President CEO John Furner told employees in a memo Tuesday that the pay raises will be reflected in their March 2 paychecks and will come through a combination of targeted and regular annual pay increases.

Workers at 3,000 stores will get raises, increasing average pay to $17.50 an hour from $17. Starting wages currently range between $12 and $18 an hour, depending on location.

The competition for low-wage retail workers remains fierce, even as companies scale back on hiring amid a lingering labor shortage. Walmart and its competitors have raised wages several times in recent years and added benefits to retain workers, including covering in vitro fertilization, fertility testing and financial help with surrogacy and adoption.

The newest pay raises brings Walmart, the country’s largest retailer and biggest private employer, closer to many of its competitors, including Target and Amazon, that have raised their minimum wage to $15 an hour.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beneath the rock uses to fuel the country lie buried treasures hundreds of millions of years old.
Geologist believes fossil found in Raleigh County mine could be 315 million years old
A criminal complaint for the suspect in a grisly murder offers new insight into the death of a...
Criminal complaint reveals new details about murder in Summers County
A man was booked into Southern Regional Jail on a First-Degree Murder charge out of Summers...
Man booked on first degree murder charge in Summers County
Palmer was last seen in Princeton, W.Va.
Police, family seeking help in locating missing Tazewell County man
Police sirens flashing generic photo
Authorities respond to suspicious person in Pocahontas, Va.

Latest News

Former boxing champion Mike Tyson is pictured in this still from July 31, 2019. A woman filed a...
Woman files suit accusing Mike Tyson of rape in early ‘90s
A new study says the inner core of the Earth may reverse its rotation periodically.
Earth’s inner core may be reversing, study says
FILE - The government alleges Google’s plan to assert dominance has been to “neutralize or...
Justice Dept. sues Google over digital advertising dominance
A Georgia judge hears arguments Tuesday on releasing the special grand jury report on former...
Don’t release Georgia grand jury report now on Trump, allies, prosecutor says
As we near the eleven-month mark of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, sources familiar with the...
In reversal, US poised to approve Abrams tanks for Ukraine