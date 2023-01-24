NRCTC partners with WVU

They have developed 13 bachelor’s degree career paths for students.
By Jamie Leigh Reichert
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 6:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEAVER, W.Va. (WVVA) -WVU and New River Community and Technical College (NRCTC) have partnered together. The goal is to expand educational opportunities for students.

Through this partnership, NRCTC associate degree program graduates will be guaranteed admission into the WVU system, including WVU Tech in Beckley.

They have developed 13 bachelor’s degree career paths for students. This will help them in fields such as chemistry, business, history, psychology, agribusiness management, political science, sociology, and sustainable food and farming.

“The citizens of West Virginia are hardworking people that do not need a handout, just simply sometimes need a hand up. This type of program, this type of collaboration, gives that hand up and helps people go from certificates to potentially all the way up to doctoral degrees,” said Dr. T. Ramon Stuart, President, WVU Technical College.

NRCTC says they will have these pathway programs up on their website soon. They also hope to get an aviation program in the near future.

The President of New River CTC, Dr. Bonny Copenhaver, says it’s an exciting time to be a student at New River CTC and at WVU Tech.

“It’s nice to have a different history now, a history where you don’t have to compete with another campus but history that helps guide the students to better pathways. They come to us first, and then we guide them to WVU Tech,,” said Dr. Copenhaver.

Pathway programs that will be offered.
Chemistry (BA) & (BS)
Political Science (BA)
History (BA)
Psychology (BA) and (BS)
Psychology (BA) and (BS) with Addiction Studies Minor
Business Management BAS (Potomac State College)
Sociology (BA)
Agribusiness Management (BS)
Sustainable Food & Farming (BSA)
Undecided Business (BSBAD)

