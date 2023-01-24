Mercer County woman charged with soliciting prostitution

By Robert Castillo
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Mercer County woman has been with soliciting prostitution after police say she agreed to give sexual favors to an undercover officer. Brittany Lane was booked on the charge for an incident that happened in Sept. of 2022.

A criminal complaint says that an undercover officer met with Lane in the Princeton area. The officer said Lane was soliciting prostitution and Lane agreed to give sexual favors to the officer in exchange for money.

The officer recorded a statement of Lane agreeing to the favors during their meeting. Lane was allowed to leave after the conversation but was arrested and booked into Southern Regional Jail on Jan. 18.

