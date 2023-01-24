Meet Tilly: The newest face at Tazewell’s Violet Studio

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - There’s a new face at Tazewell’s Violet Studio. Tilly the 6 month old pup was recently rescued from the Tazewell County Animal Shelter.

“I hope that Tilly can join us for the upcoming six week ceramic class. Maybe not every class because she is still potty training and a puppy. But I do hope to start integrating her into the studio very soon,” owner of Violet Studio, Violet Asbury said.

Right now, Tilly hangs out at the studio when classes aren’t in session to get accustomed to her surroundings-- and learn where the bathroom is.

Asbury adds that she hopes that Tilly will add a therapeutic benefit to students of all ages at the studio.

