‘Intentionally wounded’ vulture dies at Dallas Zoo; 3rd concerning incident this month

Officials with the Dallas Zoo said someone killed an endangered vulture that was found dead in its enclosure over the weekend. (Source: KTVT)
By KTVT staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 12:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (CNN) - Officials with the Dallas Zoo said someone killed an endangered vulture that was found dead in its enclosure over the weekend – marking the third concerning incident at the zoo in recent weeks.

Dallas Zoo Director David Hudson said in a news conference Monday that it appears someone intentionally wounded the vulture named Pin.

Pin lived at the zoo for the past 33 years and was one of only 27 lappet-faced vultures in captivity in the United States.

Harrison Edell, executive vice president for animal care and conservation with the Dallas Zoo, said animal deaths are always difficult, but this one is particularly upsetting.

“Obviously, this is an endangered species, which makes him all the more important to long-term sustainability of the vulture population. And we’re also really disturbed by the idea that someone might have intentionally done this,” Edell said.

Pin’s death comes just more than a week after two cage-tampering incidents at the zoo. On Jan. 13, officials said someone let the clouded leopard out of its cage. Later that same day, officials found that one of the monkey habitats had a hole cut in it, but none of those animals escaped.

The clouded leopard was found safe on zoo grounds after a day-long search.

The Dallas Police Department has been called in to investigate.

“Given the recent events that have happened here at the zoo, the clouded leopard in particular from last Friday, and the suspicious nature of this animal’s death, we alerted DPD,” Hudson said.

The zoo is also asking for the public’s help. The zoo is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to arrest and indictment, Hudson said.

In addition, the zoo has added night vision cameras throughout the facility and increased on-site security during overnight hours.

Copyright 2023 KTVT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beneath the rock uses to fuel the country lie buried treasures hundreds of millions of years old.
Geologist believes fossil found in Raleigh County mine could be 315 million years old
A criminal complaint for the suspect in a grisly murder offers new insight into the death of a...
Criminal complaint reveals new details about murder in Summers County
A man was booked into Southern Regional Jail on a First-Degree Murder charge out of Summers...
Man booked on first degree murder charge in Summers County
Palmer was last seen in Princeton, W.Va.
Police, family seeking help in locating missing Tazewell County man
Police sirens flashing generic photo
Authorities respond to suspicious person in Pocahontas, Va.

Latest News

FILE - The government alleges Google’s plan to assert dominance has been to “neutralize or...
Justice Dept. sues Google over digital advertising dominance
A Georgia judge hears arguments Tuesday on releasing the special grand jury report on former...
Don’t release Georgia grand jury report now on Trump, allies, prosecutor says
As we near the eleven-month mark of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, sources familiar with the...
In reversal, US poised to approve Abrams tanks for Ukraine
FILE - Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen meets with Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Maritime...
Treasury takes another ‘extraordinary’ step on debt limit
A suspect is being sought in a deadly convenience store shooting in Yakima, Washington.
Suspect sought after 3 people were fatally shot at Yakima, Wash., convenience store