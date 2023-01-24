In Focus: RiffRaff Arts Collective launches original program

RiffRaff Arts Collective has launched a new program called 'We Need to Talk."
RiffRaff Arts Collective has launched a new program called 'We Need to Talk."
By Melinda Zosh
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 3:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - On the Sun. Jan. 22 edition of In Focus, WVVA put the spotlight on RiffRaff Arts Collective’s new original program called ‘We Need to Talk.’ The group is launching videos and docu-shorts to share important messages and to create dialogue with community members.

On this edition of In Focus, RiffRaff launched of the first music video, and RiffRaff’s co-founder and director Lori McKinney spoke about its importance and what’s next.

RiffRaff is located in Princeton, W.Va.

What is In Focus?

In Focus is a community affairs show about people, events and important topics in the Two Virginias.

When does it air?

It airs every Sun. morning on WVVA at 9 a.m.

Who should I contact if I have an idea for an In Focus topic?

If you have an idea for a segment, please email evening anchor/content mgr. Melinda Zosh at mzosh@wvva.com

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beneath the rock uses to fuel the country lie buried treasures hundreds of millions of years old.
Geologist believes fossil found in Raleigh County mine could be 315 million years old
A criminal complaint for the suspect in a grisly murder offers new insight into the death of a...
Criminal complaint reveals new details about murder in Summers County
A man was booked into Southern Regional Jail on a First-Degree Murder charge out of Summers...
Man booked on first degree murder charge in Summers County
Most will see a cold rain tomorrow; however, some pockets of freezing rain and possibly some...
Dry today but more wintry weather is on the way
Palmer was last seen in Princeton, W.Va.
Police, family seeking help in locating missing Tazewell County man

Latest News

City owned house before demolition on Cumberland Road
City of Bluefield says DEP funds can be used for city owned demolitions
Aliff is charged with attempting to commit a felony, soliciting a minor by computer and...
Man charged with soliciting a minor after school pick-up attempt
Gov. unveils new initiative to strengthen protective services
Governor announces improvements to protective services agencies
RiffRaff Arts Collective has launched a new program called 'We Need to Talk."
WVVA In Focus - RiffRaff Arts Collective launches new program