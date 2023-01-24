In Focus: RiffRaff Arts Collective launches original program

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - On the Sun. Jan. 22 edition of In Focus, WVVA put the spotlight on RiffRaff Arts Collective’s new original program called ‘We Need to Talk.’ The group is launching videos and docu-shorts to share important messages and to create dialogue with community members.

On this edition of In Focus, RiffRaff launched of the first music video, and RiffRaff’s co-founder and director Lori McKinney spoke about its importance and what’s next.

RiffRaff is located in Princeton, W.Va.

