Wizard weekend is coming up in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) - Magic is set to take over Fayetteville January 27th through the 29th and many local shops are getting into the spirit.

Many local shops are preparing to get into the wizard weekend spirit by decorating and planning activities. One local restaurant has already created craft cocktails for the weekend.

“It will be really nice. We’ve prepared three different drinks to serve. Which we are really excited about, and we think people are really going to love them,” said Kayla Alred, General Manager, Don Rizo.

Don Rizo in Fayetteville crafted these margaritas specifically for the wizard weekend.

“I personally don’t know much about Harry Potter. So, when I am making a drink, I just look for inspiration. So, I decided to go off of the books. So, I have a drink which is the Deathly Hallows which is a black spicy margarita. I have a Goblet of Fire which is a flaming orange clove margarita, and then the Half Blood Prince which is a pomegranate pineapple margarita,” said Alred.

There are several other events planned over the weekend as well.

“It’s going to be all things Harry Potter themed here. We are going to have the sorting hat, we are going to have wand making, I believe there is also some potion making going on as well,” Brittany King, Greeter, Fayetteville Visitors Center.

Along with all the activities, King hopes the weather will be nice considering last year was snowing and says they still had a major turnout.

“I’ll say last year it was very cold. It was like 30 degrees weather. I was very shocked we had at least 300 plus if not more than that last year,” said King.

Don Rizo Mexican Kitchen Cantina says they have many cocktail creations coming up for the upcoming holidays.

Alred says they have a valentine margarita with roses that is sure to leave an impression.

