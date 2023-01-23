We’ll get some breaks of Sun Tuesday, before another system arrives midweek

HIGH PRESSURE MOVING IN (WVVA WEATHER)

High pressure settling in will help to dry us out overnight- any snow should gradually come to an end, and winds should gradually lessen too. Low temps tonight will be cold, in the 20s and teens, so still watch for any slick areas! We’ll otherwise be partly cloudy.

Tonight (WVVA WEATHER)

We should see some breaks of sun Tuesday, and high temps should be seasonable, hitting the upper 30s-low 40s. Clouds will increase again Tuesday night out ahead of our next incoming frontal system. Low temps will be in the upper 20s-low 30s Tuesday night.

TUESDAY FORECAST (WVVA WEATHER)

Wednesday will bring cold rain, along with occasional ice (freezing rain/sleet), and snow as a frontal system arrives. Temps will hit the 40s Wednesday afternoon, but by Wednesday night, will be dropping again as colder air moves in behind the exiting system.

Futurecast (WVVA WEATHER)

By late Wednesday night, snow showers look to develop, and light snow looks to be on tap throughout the day Thursday.

ICE THIS WEEK (WVVA WEATHER)

Though accumulations look minor at this point, SLICK AREAS and gusty winds as well will be possible mid to late week.

SNOW PROBS (WVVA WEATHER)

Another chance of wintry precip could show up this weekend too...STAY TUNED!

