From the Vault @ Noon: Katherine Thompson’s tips for making snow cream

By Katherine Thompson, Joshua Bolden and Collin Rogers
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 2:27 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - With the wintry precipitation we’ve had this morning the WVVA @ Noon team reached into the the WVVA archives for some snowy fun.

Snow cream is a tradition Chief Meteorologist Katherine Thompson’s household and a few years ago she showed us the way she likes to make it.

All you need is fresh fluffy snow, milk, sugar and vanilla extract and you’ll mix to taste.

Watch above for a demonstration.

