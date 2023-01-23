Tazewell County’s Drug Court celebrates recovery with veteran’s graduation

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - The Tazewell County Drug Court celebrated recovery on Monday with the graduation of a U.S. Army Veteran. Bryon Hill served in the army for 10 years and was deployed to Iraq during that time. Hill says the toll that war took on him led him to become addicted to meth.

Hill has been involved with the drug court for nearly two years. He says the program helped him identify the problems he was struggling with and helped him find ways to make a better life for himself. He shares his advice for those dealing with substance abuse.

“Go with courage, be brave. If you can’t do it for yourself, do it for your family. Move forward, the fight is worth it. It’s the fight of your life,” said Hill.

Hill says the next step for him is to give back to the community by helping those battling addiction.

