Snow showers will continue throughout the day

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR THE COUNTIES HIGHLIGHTED. (WVVA WEATHER)

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR TAZEWELL, MERCER, SUMMERS, WESTERN GREENBRIER AND NORTHWESTERN POCAHONTAS COUNTIES. ACCUMULATING SNOW COULD LEAD TO SOME SLICK SPOTS ON AREA ROADWAYS.

Snow showers will continue to fall off-and-on for our western facing slopes. (WVVA WEATHER)

An inch or two of snow is expected for those in the light blue shading with lower amounts expected for our eastern facing slopes and the lower elevations, and higher amounts for the higher elevations. (WVVA WEATHER)

Snow showers are falling across the region this morning and will continue throughout the day. Most are expected to pick up an inch or two with lower amounts along our eastern facing slopes and the lower elevations and higher amounts for the higher elevations. It’ll be a cold and blustery one with temperatures hovering in the upper 20s and low 30s. When you factor in the gusty northwesterly winds, it’ll feel like we are in the teens and low 20s all day.

Decreasing clouds are expected tonight as temperatures dip down into the 20s for most. (WVVA WEATHER)

A few flurries are possible for the higher elevations this evening, otherwise we’ll dry out tonight with decreasing clouds. Temperatures will drop down into the 20s for most tonight.

Mainly sunny skies are on tap for our Tuesday afternoon as high temperatures top off in the 40s. (WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll continue to see decreasing clouds tomorrow leading to mainly sunny skies on Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures will be warmer with highs in the 40s for most.

Our next storm will bring a mix of rain, freezing rain, and sleet to the region on Tuesday night/Wednesday morning. (WVVA WEATHER)

Our next storm will move into the region late Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. As of now, precipitation looks to start off as a mix of rain, freezing rain, and sleet. As temperatures rise on Wednesday, we’ll transition over to all rain. High temperatures will climb into the 40s for most Wednesday afternoon.

Snow showers are expected throughout the day on Thursday. (WVVA WEATHER)

Colder air will filter in on Wednesday night/Thursday and that will allow for a transition over to snow showers. Temperatures will only top off in the 30s for most on Wednesday and windy conditions will make it feel even colder. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

