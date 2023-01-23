Small business, “CREA Company,” helps people combine art and technology

“We’re artists and engineers, scientists and philosophers, magicians and wizards.”
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -The walls were lined with strange machines, and sci-fi weaponry sat on racks throughout the room. No, this isn’t a mad scientist’s garage. This is the CREA Company, a small business where creatives can combine art and technology in unique ways.

“It’s a maker space,” described Chris DeHart, CREA Company’s Shop Manager, “We tried to say, ‘Oh we’re a traditional maker space,’ but we’re anything but traditional. It’s pretty wild. Like, we’re artists and engineers, scientists and philosophers, magicians and wizards.”

And that wasn’t an exaggeration – a magician named Brandon Owen was there working on his new act.

“...Putting together a costume, stilt costume for events and everything. It’s going to be a big ostrich standing nine, ten foot tall. This place has been great. Normally, this would take me thousands of bucks to, like, outsource fabricate. Putting it together for a few bucks here, you know, membership fee and all that stuff like that,” says Owen.

