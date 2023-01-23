Police, family seeking help in locating missing Tazewell County man

By Ben Schwartz
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 7:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - Police are seeking help in locating a missing Tazewell County man, last seen at New People’s Bank in Princeton, W.Va..

36-year-old Dwayne Anthony Palmer is said to be 6′2″ tall, weighing 175 lbs. with black hair. He was last seen driving a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado at New People’s Bank in Princeton.

Anyone with information on Palmer’s location is urged to contact Tazewell County Dispatch at (276) 988-6045 or the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office at (304) 922-0266.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beneath the rock uses to fuel the country lie buried treasures hundreds of millions of years old.
Geologist believes fossil found in Raleigh County mine could be 315 million years old
A man was booked into Southern Regional Jail on a First-Degree Murder charge out of Summers...
Man booked on first degree murder charge in Summers County
Shelter-in-place lifted following shooting in Summers County
Shelter-in-place lifted following a shooting & apprehension in Summers County
Freezing rain is possible tomorrow morning.
Freezing rain possible tomorrow morning.
Rollan Roberts II
Rollan Roberts II announces his bid for presidency

Latest News

Police, family seeking help in locating missing Tazewell County man
Police, family seeking help in locating missing Tazewell County man
Renovations potentially coming to Bowen Field
Renovations potentially coming to Bowen Field
Renovations potentially coming to Bowen Field
Renovations potentially coming to Bowen Field
Firefighters respond to house fire in Tazewell County
Firefighters respond to house fire in Tazewell County