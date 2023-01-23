Natural Light debuts new ‘retro’ can design

Beer company Natural Light is redesigning its beer cans to mirror their old one.
Beer company Natural Light is redesigning its beer cans to mirror their old one.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 5:09 PM EST
(CNN) – Out with the new, in with the old.

Cans of Natural Light will soon be getting a retro-inspired makeover.

The look mirrors the “Natty Light” can design from 1979 as part of the company’s campaign to mature the identity of the beer, which is most popular amongst college-aged people.

There’s been no word yet from the company on when the new look will be unveiled nationwide.

