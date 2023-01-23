Criminal complaint reveals new details about murder in Summers County

BECKLEY/ JUMPING BRANCH, W.Va. (WVVA) - A criminal complaint for the suspect in a grisly murder offered new details Monday regarding the turn of events that led to the death of a man in Summers County.

According to the complaint, officers were originally called to Streeter Creek in Summers County regarding a man with a gunshot wound.

Through their investigation, State Police learned of an earlier altercation at the Dawg-Gone Pet Salon in Beckley. The complaint said Kaine Durham and Brian Bolon were at the Dawg-Gone Pet Salon on City Avenue in Beckley for “a possible staged robbery” on Friday morning. Two people claiming to be victims, Melanie Hussain and Stephen James Stephens, said they showed up at that address and were attacked by both Durham and Bolen. See prior reporting here: Man booked on first degree murder charge in Summers County (wvva.com)

In the course of the fight at the pet shop, the complaint said Bolen was stabbed and had his hands bound. It said Durham then drove Bolen to a location near Streeter Creek in Summers County, where Bolen was stabbed and shot to death.

In the complaint, the officer said he was made aware of a drug debt issue between Durham and Bolen.

Durham was charged with First Degree Murder in Summers County and is being held in Southern Regional Jail without bond.

The West Virginia State Police are handling the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.