Concord University to hold Red Cross blood drive Tuesday

The drive is planned to be held from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, W.Va. (WVVA) -Concord University will be holding a Red Cross blood drive Tuesday, January 24. Concord’s website says that this event will be held in the Ballroom of the Jean and Jerry L. Beasley Student Center. The drive is planned to be from 11:00 am – 6:00 pm on Tuesday. If you miss this event, the Red Cross Blood Drive is scheduled for a return on Tuesday, March 21.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beneath the rock uses to fuel the country lie buried treasures hundreds of millions of years old.
Geologist believes fossil found in Raleigh County mine could be 315 million years old
A man was booked into Southern Regional Jail on a First-Degree Murder charge out of Summers...
Man booked on first degree murder charge in Summers County
By Sunrise, most of us will be seeing some snow.
Rain transitions to snow tonight.
A criminal complaint for the suspect in a grisly murder offers new insight into the death of a...
Criminal complaint reveals new details about murder in Summers County
Palmer was last seen in Princeton, W.Va.
Police, family seeking help in locating missing Tazewell County man

Latest News

Lieutenant Scott Cook receives C.S. Sherill Parker Distinction Award.
Wyoming County officer receives highest distinction award
Small business, “CREA Company,” helps people combine art and technology
Small business, “CREA Company,” helps people combine art and technology
Small business, “CREA Company,” helps people combine art and technology
Small business, “CREA Company,” helps people combine art and technology
House of Delegates
Delegates introduce House Resolution 6, call for impeachment of W.Va Family Court judge