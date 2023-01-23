Concord University to hold Red Cross blood drive Tuesday

ATHENS, W.Va. (WVVA) -Concord University will be holding a Red Cross blood drive Tuesday, January 24. Concord’s website says that this event will be held in the Ballroom of the Jean and Jerry L. Beasley Student Center. The drive is planned to be from 11:00 am – 6:00 pm on Tuesday. If you miss this event, the Red Cross Blood Drive is scheduled for a return on Tuesday, March 21.

