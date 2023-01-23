Authorities respond to suspicious person in Pocahontas, Va.

Police sirens flashing generic photo
Police sirens flashing generic photo(Canva)
By Megan Brandl
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POCAHONTAS, Va. (WVVA) - Police units responded to a residence on East Water St. after receiving multiple phone calls about a suspicious person.

When police arrived, Curtis Niswander, 43, of Pocahontas, locked himself in his home and had a 2 ½ hour standoff with police.

During the standoff, Niswander pointed a gun at several different people from inside the home.

Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office said that drugs were also involved.

He is being held at the Southwest Regional Jail.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beneath the rock uses to fuel the country lie buried treasures hundreds of millions of years old.
Geologist believes fossil found in Raleigh County mine could be 315 million years old
A man was booked into Southern Regional Jail on a First-Degree Murder charge out of Summers...
Man booked on first degree murder charge in Summers County
By Sunrise, most of us will be seeing some snow.
Rain transitions to snow tonight.
Palmer was last seen in Princeton, W.Va.
Police, family seeking help in locating missing Tazewell County man
WVVA Logo
Apps

Latest News

A criminal complaint for the suspect in a grisly murder offers new insight into the death of a...
Criminal complaint reveals new details about murder in Summers County
Don Rizo crafted cocktails for Wizard Weekend January 27th through the 29th.
Wizard weekend is coming up in Fayetteville
Palmer was last seen in Princeton, W.Va.
Police, family seeking help in locating missing Tazewell County man
Police, family seeking help in locating missing Tazewell County man
Police, family seeking help in locating missing Tazewell County man