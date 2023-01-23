Authorities respond to suspicious person in Pocahontas, Va.

POCAHONTAS, Va. (WVVA) - Police units responded to a residence on East Water St. after receiving multiple phone calls about a suspicious person.

When police arrived, Curtis Niswander, 43, of Pocahontas, locked himself in his home and had a 2 ½ hour standoff with police.

During the standoff, Niswander pointed a gun at several different people from inside the home.

Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office said that drugs were also involved.

He is being held at the Southwest Regional Jail.

