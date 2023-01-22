WVU Tech loses in final minute to IU Kokomo

Golden Bears lose to Cougars by one 64-63
Golden Bears lose to Cougars by one 64-63
By Jon Surratt
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 12:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Beckley, W.Va. (WVVA) - After the women one earlier Saturday, the men WVU Tech golden bears hosted the Indiana University Kokomo Cougars. in the second game of the double header and it was a back-and-forth game throughout.

The Golden Bears started out very defensive and with the lead, but the Cougars clawed back to end the second half up 36-33.

However in the second half, the Golden Bears roared back and took the lead and held it through most of the end of the game. However, down one with the ball, the Golden Bears turned it over and fall 64-63.

