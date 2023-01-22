Woodrow Wilson handles Princeton
Flying Eagles soar to 68-61 win over Tigers
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 12:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Beckley, W.Va. (WVVA) - In a big Class AAAA matchup, the Woodrow Wilson Flying Eagles hosted the Princeton Tigers in Beckley.
The Flying Eagles got out a quick 11-1 start, but the Tigers clawed back and had the lead after one quarter 15-14. However in the second quarter the Flying Eagles bounced back to end the half up 32-30.
Then in the second half it was all Woodrow Wilson despite Princeton keeping it close, as the Flying Eagles win 68-61 and sit at 5-6 on the season.
