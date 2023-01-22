Woodrow Wilson handles Princeton

Flying Eagles soar to 68-61 win over Tigers
Woodrow Wilson handles Princeton
By Jon Surratt
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 12:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Beckley, W.Va. (WVVA) - In a big Class AAAA matchup, the Woodrow Wilson Flying Eagles hosted the Princeton Tigers in Beckley.

The Flying Eagles got out a quick 11-1 start, but the Tigers clawed back and had the lead after one quarter 15-14. However in the second quarter the Flying Eagles bounced back to end the half up 32-30.

Then in the second half it was all Woodrow Wilson despite Princeton keeping it close, as the Flying Eagles win 68-61 and sit at 5-6 on the season.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beneath the rock uses to fuel the country lie buried treasures hundreds of millions of years old.
Geologist believes fossil found in Raleigh County mine could be 315 million years old
A man was booked into Southern Regional Jail on a First-Degree Murder charge out of Summers...
Man booked on first degree murder charge in Summers County
Shelter-in-place lifted following shooting in Summers County
Shelter-in-place lifted following a shooting & apprehension in Summers County
Freezing rain is possible tomorrow morning.
Freezing rain possible tomorrow morning.
Rollan Roberts II
Rollan Roberts II announces his bid for presidency

Latest News

Bluefield University defeats Bluefield State University in battle for Bluefield
Bluefield University defeats Bluefield State University in battle for Bluefield
Independence Football celebrates state championship at Golden Corral
Independence Football celebrates state championship at Golden Corral
WVU Tech loses in final minute to IU Kokomo
WVU Tech loses in final minute to IU Kokomo
Independence Football celebrates state championship at Golden Corral
Independence Football celebrates state championship at Golden Corral