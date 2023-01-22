Renovations potentially coming to Bowen Field

Health, safety, and fun the focus of the new proposals.
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 6:44 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -Big changes may soon be in store for Bluefield, West Virginia’s Bowen Field, home of the Bluefield Ridge Runners. Rocky Malamisura, the General Manager of the Ridge Runners and the Bluefield Baseball Club, has announced a proposal for renovations such as field level seating, a children’s activity area, and a new concessions stand. There will also be general improvements to the faculty as well, including ADA compliance.

“The stadium as we know it now was constructed in 1972, 73, so we’re fifty years into this stadium and it’s time to update. The fan amenities are necessary for the health and safety and the fun of the game,” says Malamisura.

He adds, his team is still in need of municipal approval and funding for the project. If successful, they are planning to begin construction after the summer season of 2023.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beneath the rock uses to fuel the country lie buried treasures hundreds of millions of years old.
Geologist believes fossil found in Raleigh County mine could be 315 million years old
A man was booked into Southern Regional Jail on a First-Degree Murder charge out of Summers...
Man booked on first degree murder charge in Summers County
Shelter-in-place lifted following shooting in Summers County
Shelter-in-place lifted following a shooting & apprehension in Summers County
Freezing rain is possible tomorrow morning.
Freezing rain possible tomorrow morning.
Rollan Roberts II
Rollan Roberts II announces his bid for presidency

Latest News

Renovations potentially coming to Bowen Field
Renovations potentially coming to Bowen Field
Firefighters respond to house fire in Tazewell County
Firefighters respond to house fire in Tazewell County
Mercer County Schools holds Vex Robotics Competition
Mercer County Schools holds Vex Robotics Competition
Boy Scouts hold district wide swim event at Bluefield State University
Boy Scouts hold district wide swim event at Bluefield State University