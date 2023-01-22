Renovations potentially coming to Bowen Field

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -Big changes may soon be in store for Bluefield, West Virginia’s Bowen Field, home of the Bluefield Ridge Runners. Rocky Malamisura, the General Manager of the Ridge Runners and the Bluefield Baseball Club, has announced a proposal for renovations such as field level seating, a children’s activity area, and a new concessions stand. There will also be general improvements to the faculty as well, including ADA compliance.

“The stadium as we know it now was constructed in 1972, 73, so we’re fifty years into this stadium and it’s time to update. The fan amenities are necessary for the health and safety and the fun of the game,” says Malamisura.

He adds, his team is still in need of municipal approval and funding for the project. If successful, they are planning to begin construction after the summer season of 2023.

